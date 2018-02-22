This will be just the second match between these two teams, with Fiorentina winning the other encounter 3-0.



Fiorentina won in their last home league match - the last time they won two Serie A matches in a row at Franchi stadium was back in October 2017.



Benevento are the only team in Europe’s top 5 leagues to have failed to collect a single point away from home in 2017/18.



Only Ancona (seven) in 2003/04, collected less points than Benevento after 26 MD’s in Serie A (10 points).



Benevento have conceded 60 goals in Serie A this season, the last team to have conceded at least the same number of goals after 26 matches was Pro Patria in 1955/56.



Only Benevento and Hellas Verona (both 12) have conceded more goals via crosses than Fiorentina this season (11).



Benevento have scored 10 of their19 goals in Serie A via set pieces - 56% - the highest percentage in the league.



No other team has scored more goals than Fiorentina via substitutes in Serie A this season (7).