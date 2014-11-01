Fiorentina block exit of highly rated Chelsea, Inter target

Fiorentina director of sport Pantaleo Corvino has released an interview with several sport Italian publications to talk about the transfer strategies of the Serie A side.



Fiorentina have just completed the signing of Marco Sportiello from Atalanta and Riccardo Saponara from Empoli, but the Viola fans biggest concern is the future of their star Federico Bernardeschi who has been targeted by the best European clubs thanks to his 11 goals and four assists in 29 appearances.



“Fiorentina are a big club and we don’t want to sell our best players”, Corvino said.



“Our owners want to invest money, signing new players is our priority. We are only selling players if they ask to leave because they are not happy here. Florence is like paradise. If somebody wants to leave, they must inform us and we’ll do anything we can. We’ve always tried to keep our best players.”



​Bernardeschi is negotiating a new contract with Fiorentina and he’s a transfer target of Inter, Juventus and Chelsea.

