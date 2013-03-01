Fiorentina-Bologna 2-1 |as it happened...
16 September at 19:30Welcome to our live coverage of Fiorentina-Bologna
What you need to know before the kick-off:
- Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last six Serie A games against Bologna (W5 D1).
- Fiorentina have won their last five home league games against Bologna, without conceding a goal.
- Fiorentina have both scored and conceded in their last five home league games.
- Bologna won their last away game against Benevento - the last time they won back to back away games was back in January 2016.
- Fiorentina have fired the most shots in Serie A so far in 2017/18 - 60, including 25 in the first game against Sampdoria.
- Fiorentina have had six different goal scorers so far this season - the joint-most with Napoli.
- Bologna have not scored more than one goal in any of their last six games (all competitions – 3)
- Cyril Théréau has scored in the first three Serie A games for the first time - the last time he scored in four consecutive games was back in November 2016.
- Giovanni Simeone has scored all his 13 Serie A goals from inside the box, including one against Bologna.
- Sebastien De Maio, who once played for Viola, scored his first ever Serie A goal against Fiorentina - for Genoa back in January 2014.
LIVE COVERAGE
