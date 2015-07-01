Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa on the brink after Europa League blow

Fiorentina have been eliminated from Europa League. Borussia Monchengladbach recovered from two goals down yesterday managing a stunning 4-2 win in Tuscany. The Germans had lost the first game at home due to a stunning free-kick goal by Federico Bernardeschi.



Fiorentina are now eight points behind a Europa League spot in Serie A and are out of the Europa League and the Coppa Italia. In a way, their season could be considered over already and fans are clearly not happy about the situation.



Fiorentina’s GM talked to Sky Italia at the end of the game suggesting that the position of Paulo Sousa is under scrutiny. “Sousa? We are not planning anything at the moment and I don’t think the club is considering sacking him, we’ll talk about his future in the right moment.”



The club’s owner Andrea Della Valle added: “It’s a shocking situation for us. We are disappointed. I don’t want to talk about Sousa’s future now, I can’t remember another game like this.”

