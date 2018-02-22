Per onorarne la memoria e rendere indelebile il ricordo di Davide Astori, @CagliariCalcio e Fiorentina hanno deciso di ritirare congiuntamente la maglia con il numero 13. #DA13 pic.twitter.com/KXP6s8WFlG — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) March 6, 2018

The sudden and tragic death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori continues to leave many in Italy without words.Amidst the outpouring of support from across the world, the Florence-based club announced, in conjunction with his former club Cagliari, that the defender’s number 13 will be retired out of respect to his family and memory.Here’s the official announcement, which was transmitted on Twitter:“In honour of Davide #Astori's memory, @CagliariCalcio and #ACFFiorentina have decided to retire the No.13 shirt.”