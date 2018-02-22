Fiorentina change their logo on social media after Astori’s death

Fiorentina have decided to change their logo on social media after the sudden death of their captain Davide Astori. The Italian centre-back died in his sleep in the night between Saturday and Sunday and every Serie A game in program yesterday was rightly postponed. La Viola have changed their logo on social media to pay tribute to the 31-year-old who was going to end his career at Fiorentina.



“He was about to sign a contract extension with the club. He believed in our project and wanted to end his career here”, Fiorentina owner Andrea Della Valle said yesterday.



