Fiorentina coach Pioli: "AC Milan only defended"

After the 1-1 draw at home against AC Milan, Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli stopped by Sky Sports Italia to share his thoughts on the match.



The former Inter manager began by stating that: "We have to feel regret for the result. Milan closed off by defending with eleven men, we were the ones who tried to play. We were not very precise today, but what happened when the match was still 0-0 determined the outcome. If you ask me it was a clear red card. We need to pay more attention when in front of goal. Four months ago we had a big question mark ahead of us, now we have proved to have cretainties, we need to continue to grow but these matches need to be won."



Pioli was then asked to reply why he benched Federico Chiesa stating that: "he was drained physically and mentally so it is only right to give him some space and give a chance to a teammate who was feeling better.



In conclusion Pioli spoke about the Della Valle brothers replying that: "We hope that they return as soon as possible, their presence does well to everyone here but the ownership is close to us and supports us."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)