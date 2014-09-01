Fiorentina complete their 500th Serie A match under Della Valle ownership on Sunday
22 September at 21:50As reported in today's edition of La Nazione, the match between Fiorentina and Atalanta will have another reference. In addition to being a local derby, the Della Valle family also marks a historic event in Viola history. The encounter Sunday evening will represent the 500th game for Fiorentina under the current ownership. This feat stretches the record for the Della Valle’s, since in the past the record had been managed under Cecchi Gori, from 1990-2002, in all collecting 374 games overseeing the Viola. The current balance sheet of the 499 games goes back to 2004, and for the most part has been positive. There have been 222 wins (a record), 130 draws (a record) and 147 defeats after the recent defeat against Torino.
Centro Sportivo: in campo verso l'@Atalanta_BC https://t.co/KEvca1FAag#BattitiViola#FiorentinaAtalanta pic.twitter.com/i97URRlh6X— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) September 22, 2017
