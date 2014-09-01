As reported in today's edition of La Nazione, the match between Fiorentina and Atalanta will have another reference. In addition to being a local derby, the Della Valle family also marks a historic event in Viola history. The encounter Sunday evening will represent the 500th game for Fiorentina under the current ownership. This feat stretches the record for the Della Valle’s, since in the past the record had been managed under Cecchi Gori, from 1990-2002, in all collecting 374 games overseeing the Viola. The current balance sheet of the 499 games goes back to 2004, and for the most part has been positive. There have been 222 wins (a record), 130 draws (a record) and 147 defeats after the recent defeat against Torino.