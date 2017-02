Serie A side Fiorentina will part ways with their managerat the end of the season. La Viola representatives will not activate the option to extend the Portuguese’s stay at the Franchi and a host of managers are already being linked with replacing the former Basel boss in Tuscany.Sousa is considered one of Juventus’ main candidates, should Allegri leave the J Stadium at the end of the season.​Sassuolo bossand Sampdoria’sare said to be in the running although, according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via CalcioNews24) is also on Fiorentina’s shortlist.Ranieri has already coached Fiorentinaand his contract with the Premier League champions expires in 2020.Fiorentina have yet to make contact with the manager and, at the moment, Ranieri is the less likely option to replace Sousa next season although Fiorentina representatives are also considering the Italian tactician for the Franchi job.