Fiorentina consider Claudio Ranieri as possible replacement for Paulo Sousa
21 February at 19:15Serie A side Fiorentina will part ways with their manager Paulo Sousa at the end of the season. La Viola representatives will not activate the option to extend the Portuguese’s stay at the Franchi and a host of managers are already being linked with replacing the former Basel boss in Tuscany.
Sousa is considered one of Juventus’ main candidates, should Allegri leave the J Stadium at the end of the season.
Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco and Sampdoria’s Marco Giampaolo are said to be in the running although, according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via CalcioNews24), Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is also on Fiorentina’s shortlist.
Ranieri has already coached Fiorentina from 1993 to 1997 and his contract with the Premier League champions expires in 2020.
Fiorentina have yet to make contact with the manager and, at the moment, Ranieri is the less likely option to replace Sousa next season although Fiorentina representatives are also considering the Italian tactician for the Franchi job.
