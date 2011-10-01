CM.com’s Marco Demicheli explores the possible situations regarding a Milan move for Fiorentina attacker Nikola Kalinic. Today was a day away from the market for Vincenzo Montella to Marco Fassone, as everyone associated with the Milan club today is focused on the start of the third preliminary round of the Europa League, which this evening will see the Rossoneri face Craiova. Negotiations, phone calls are expected to be reignited tomorrow. Among the many slopes on which Rossoneri are working is the one that leads to Kalinic, so yesterday a major opening came from Fiorentina.

VIOLA OPENING - At the margin of the draw for the next league, Giancarlo Antognoni, Viola club manager, spoke of the deal to bring the Croatian striker to the court of Montella. "The player has expressed his will to go to Milan, but if we do not get the right player in exchange, then he will stay in Florence. We will see if there will be a chance to enter some players as well."

OPTIONS - The number of players that would add to the Fiorentina squad’s quality without taking on excessive salaries are limited. Of the best options are defender Paletta or attacker Niang. Both players are moving closer to the exit door out of San Siro, but no positive offers have been finished as of yet. Other perhaps more fringe potentials would be Jose Mauri or Locatelli, both of whom could fill the gap in midfield left by Borja Valero’s departure.