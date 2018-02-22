The Croatian's contract expires this summer, and many teams have shown their interest in his services. However, Pezzella believes that Badelj, in fact, could remain at Fiorentina.

"The other day I told him, 'look how good you have it here'. He smiled at me. However, certain decisions need to be taken with a cool head, only he knows what is best for his future," said Pezzella.

The 29-year-old has been closely followed by Pochettino's Tottenham, as well as AC Milan. This summer could see a war between these two sides for Badelj's signature, although it's likely that Milan would be able to offer the best salary, given the fact that Tottenham's wages are among the lowest in Premier League.

Badelj has played 24 games for Fiorentina this season.