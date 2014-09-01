Fiorentina, Della Valle ‘not planning’ to return to Florence

Fiorentina president Andrea Della Valle talked to assembled media on Wednesday afternoon after a meeting hold in Arquata. “I’d like to have brought Antognoni back to the club earlier, I am not going to Florence because I am not needed there, we have the right people working for the club right now. Pioli is the right person for this new project."



“Fiorentina fans should not be worried. I am not an added value right now, I have no serenity to return to Florence, but I have passion and I suffer for this club. I still haven’t got over the trauma, I feeling a bit better now but I am still not ready to return to Florence.”

