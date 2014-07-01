Fiorentina, Della Valle 'Unhealthy climate, I can not do it anymore'

There is a big illusion from parts of the Della Valle family and in particular the honorary president's chair, Andrea, who told Radio Bruno Toscana, "What happened at Sassuolo (the controversy also directed at him) is still in the forefront, and I have reflected on so many situations that I can not accept this year we are at the fifteenth year of Fiorentina family of the Della Valle family. I have given so much satisfaction to Florence and arrive at an unhealthy contradiction as to what is happening this year. I was not expecting a moment when I would take a step back. Fiorentina is well managed by everyone and in all roles, from Antognoni, Corvino, Cognigni, Salica. But I can not do it anymore. I have given all my heart and money, so much money, but there is a balance I can not perceive in the city anymore. I need to be a little detached because it does not make me feel good, and I do not understand the logic. Given the sixth place of Milan with the defeats against Empoli and Palermo was a disappointment, but the teams that are at our budget level are always far below us. Bernardeschi? These are things that Corvino will ponder. I will not be at Franchi for the last game of the season."