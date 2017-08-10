As reported by Sky Sport, yesterday the announcement by both companies came, and today, medical visits and the signature to officially certify the deal. Marco Benassi has moved from Torino to Fiorentina. The operation of deal lands 10 million EUR plus bonuses to the Viola club, and replaces the absences left by the departures of Vecino and Borja Valero in the midfield. Yesterday, Fiorentina announced the closing of the deal for the arrival of 22 year old midfielder, who came to Florence this morning for medical examinations. After passing all the physical tests, Marco Benassi signed a contract that will tie him to Fiorentina until 2022.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT - This statement of the club reports, "ACF Fiorentina informs that football player Marco Benassi performed and passed medical examinations and signed the contract that will tie him to the club until June 30, 2022."