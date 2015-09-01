Fiorentina, it is a done deal for Saponara: Milan come out winners too

16.50 AN AGREEMENT IS IN PLACE - Saponara and Fiorentina are inches away. As Sky Sport reported, there is an agreement between Fiorentina and Empoli for a loan with an obligation to buy once the season is over for a fee in the region of 8 to 10 million euros.



Saponara was not called up for Empoli's next game (officially because of an injury) so he might've already played his last game for them as an agreement is in place between the involved parties. Fiorentina will have to pay between 8 and 10 million euros to get him.



THE MILAN CLAUSE - Paulo Sousa has to be pleased about this news as he wanted Saponara very much so but Montella also has to be happy as Milan added a clause when they sold him to Empoli which means that they get 30% of any re-sale number which surpasses 5 million euros. For example, if Empoli get 10 million euros from his sale, Milan will get close to 1.8 million euros (30% of the additional 5 million euros).