Serie A outfit Fiorentina have joined the race to acquire the services of Barcelona star Aleix Vidal, Mundo Deportivo understand.

The 28-year-old Vidal has hardly taken over the first-team berth since he joined from Sevilla under the tutelage of Luis Enrique. This season too, the Spaniard has failed to break into the first team and has made only three starts in the La Liga and has appeared seven times from the bench.

Mundo Deportivo say that Fiorentina are also after the full-back and the La Viola director Pantaleo Corvino has held a meeting with Barcelona’s international scout Ariedo Braida to discuss the possibility of signing Vidal. Talks of a possible return to Sevilla have broken down but the Florence based club has emerged as a possibility, with Roma also interested in Vidal.

Fiorentina will have no problems with the FFP ruling and would be in an ideal position to sign him by offering the Catalan side an offer in the region of 12 million euros to sign him on a permanent basis this month.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)