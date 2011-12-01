STATS - Juventus have scored in all their last six Serie A meetings against Fiorentina (five wins for the Bianconeri, one for the Viola). Fiorentina have won just three of their last 32 Serie A games against Juventus (D12 L7). Since 2011/12, only against Roma (three) have Juventus lost more games away from home in Serie A than against Fiorentina (two). Juventus are unbeaten in their last 12 Serie A games played on a Friday (W8 D4).



@lorebetto

Juventus are travelling to Florence to face Fiorentina in the opening clash of Serie A matchday 24. The Old Lady will be without the likes of Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Benedikt Howedes and Blaise Matuidi.is expected to start in the middle of the park alongside Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic.Ex Fiorentina starwill start up front with Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain. Douglas Costa is eligible to play but the Brazilian will start from the bench as Allegri wants to have him for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Tottenham.Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Marchisio; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Mandzukic.Sportiello; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Astori, Biraghi; Benassi, Badelj, Veretout; Gil Dias, Simeone, Chiesa.Lorenzo Bettoni