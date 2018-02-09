Fiorentina - Juventus: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Juventus have scored in all their last six Serie A meetings against Fiorentina (five wins for the Bianconeri, one for the Viola).

• Fiorentina have won just three of their last 32 Serie A games against Juventus (D12 L7).

• Since 2011/12, only against Roma (three) have Juventus lost more games away from home in Serie A than against Fiorentina (two).

• Juventus are unbeaten in their last 12 Serie A games played on a Friday (W8 D4).

• By contrast, Fiorentina have won only one of their last seven Serie A games played on a Friday (D2 L4).

• Fiorentina have drawn three and lost one of their last four home league games; the last time they went five in a row without a win on home soil in the league was back in May 2012.

• Juventus have won nine of the last 10 league games and, for the first time in their history, they have conceded just one goal over 15 consecutive games in all competitions.

• Juventus have kept the most clean sheets in Serie A this season (14), three more than in their first 23 Serie A games in the last campaign.

• Juventus have faced 52 shots on target in the league during 2017/18, the fewest in the top 5 European leagues this season.

• Gonzalo Higuain has scored in each of his last three away games against Fiorentina in Serie A.

• The first of Giovanni Simeone’s three braces in Serie A came against Juventus in November 2016.