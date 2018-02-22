Fiorentina keen on retaining Chiesa
03 March at 13:00Serie A side Fiorentina are intent on keeping hold of their prized asset Federico Chiesa, as they look to challenge for Europe next season, reports Corriere dello Sport.
La Viola are currently 10th in the Serie A, as many as nine points adrift of the last European qualification spot. As far as the Coppa Italia goes, Stefano Pioli's men were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the competition by Lazio.
Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoMercatoWeb) have revealed what the La Viola plan on doing in the hope of challenging and participating in the European competitions next season.
The priority is to keep hold of Federico Chiesa, who is already on the radar of Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. It will be tough to keep hold of the Italian in the upcoming summer transfer window, but Fiorentina directors feel that doing so will help them come close to finishing inside the European spots next season.
The second priority is to bring in a replacement for Milan Badelj, who too is a target for a host of clubs including Roma, AC Milan and Tottenham. It is also felt that Fiorentina need to sign a new striker who can score more goals than the likes of Gil Dias, Cyril Thereau and Diego Falcinelli
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
