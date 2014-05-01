What will happen to West Ham flop Simone Zaza?

According to reports from Italy, a number of clubs want to pick up the Juventus surplus, with Fiorentina and Lazio now lining up for the West Ham man.

Previously linked to Valencia, the striker's move to the Mestalla has been scuppered by the sacking of Cesare Prandelli.



The former Fiorentina and Italy gaffer was very enthusiastic about bringing Zaza to Spain, something which is clearly off the cards now that he’s gone.





With Keita Balde Diao a potential departure for January, the Aquile need every man they can get in attack. Reports from Roman paper Il Messaggero (via TuttoJuve) claim, however, that Lazio really like the former Sassuolo striker, too, something that had already been reported in summer.

The problem, however, is that Juventus would like any buyer to accept the loan-to-buy option West Ham had agreed to when Zaza moved to London in summer. Lazio will certainly opt for a more budget approach.

Fiorentina, for their part, could still see Nikola Kalinic leave for China in January, and would be interested in a striker with Serie A pedigree to replace him.