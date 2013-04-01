Fiorentina legend suggests Chiesa may be on the move
10 December at 16:45Fiorentina has had a rather underwhelming start the the 2017-18 campaign so far. Perhaps the main bright spot, thus far, has been the emergence of young stars Federico Chiesa and Giovanni Simeone. Unfortunately for Viola fans, they’re likely to soon experience life without at least one of them.
Former Fiorentina player and manager Giancarlo Antagnoni opined about the future of Chiesa. Speaking to Premium Sport ahead of Fiorentina’s matchup with Napoli he said, “We hope that Chiesa can bring great displeasure to Aurelio De Laurentiis [Napoli president], his admirer.”
When asked about the 20-year-old’s future, the Florentine legend left the door open for Chiesa’s exit. “He is a player who is wanted by half of Europe. Our will and that of the player is to remain together as long as possible, even if you never know how it ends up in football.”
Indeed, Chiesa is one of the brightest young stars in Italy, and is one of the hottest names emerging on the transfer market.
