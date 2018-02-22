Fiorentina line up summer swoop for former Juventus and Napoli target
05 May at 13:15According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Fiorentina have identified Sassuolo winger Matteo Politano as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Sporting director Pantaleo Corvino is set for another busy summer as head of La Viola’s recruitment with the club looking to return to European competition as soon as possible.
However, given the fact that they operate with a much smaller budget than the top five or six clubs in Italy, Corvino and his colleagues must be inventive with their signings and look for cheaper solutions.
Politano, who will be 25 years old by the start of next season, is widely recognised as one of the best wide players in Serie A and was reportedly close to joining Napoli in January. Indeed, the only reason why the deal did not go through was because the clubs could not complete the necessary paperwork on time.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
