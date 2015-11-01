Fiorentina linked with shock move for forgotten Chelsea defender

Italian media outlet Il Nazione report that Fiorentina are interested in Chelsea's Ghanaian left full-back Baba Rahman.



The player spent last season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 after failing to impress then newly appointed manager Antonio Conte, where he featured 21 times across all competitions scoring only once in the process. The trend has continued this season too where the player is yet to play a single minute this season for Chelsea, who he joined on a five year contract ahead of the 2015/2016 season from Bundesliga outfit Augsburg for an initial reported fee of £14 million which could rise to £22 million with add ons.



The two club's have made successful transactions in the past when Spanish full-back Marcos Alonso left the Tuscan side to join Conte at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2015/2016 season for a reported fee of £24 million.