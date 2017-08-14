It has seemed for most of the summer that the road to Florence is a one way street for footballers, all of them moving away from the Viola club. There is some reassuring news though for Fiorentina fans via SkySport, as the club looks to be closer to Gil Dias. The 20 year old Portuguese player is reportedly close to a deal with the Viola, on a two year loan formula with a 20 million EUR clause. The deal seems to be in its final phase, as Stefano Pioli will have happy to have another attacker in his squad. Gil Dias had 6 goals and 6 assists last season in Portugal with Rio Ave on loan, and he looks to be packing his bags for yet another loan deal, this time to Italy’s Serie A.

IN HIS WORDS - On CR7, Gil Dias has said, "An example of how to work and ambition, where I see in myself three years, in a big club, to represent the National team, an incredible pride wear that shirt." But there are more than far off idols for Gil Dias, who is also great friends with Monaco’s Mbappé, both of whom formed a relationship in their time together for Monaco’s Youth team. Gil Dias is a left sided player who can play in multiple roles, a trait the Viola likely particularly appreciate and want in their squad. Now the player awaits formalities, with the clubs reportedly close to agreement.