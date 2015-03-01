Fiorentina looking to sell Colombian midfielder before buying

The continued uncertainty surrounding the future of Carlos Sánchez has brought Fiorentina’s transfer market to a standstill, according to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport.



The Viola are keen to move the Colombian midfielder on during this month’s transfer window, and do not see him as part of their long-term plans.



That said, they are reluctant to let him go on the cheap and will stand firm with their valuation of between €3.5-4 million. They would be open to doing a loan deal for the former Aston Villa man, as long as a permanent sale was guaranteed at the end of the season.



Coach Stefano Pioli has made it clear on several occasions that he is pleased with the progress of his players, and believes he has the makings of a strong starting XI. However, it is clear that the squad is in need of greater depth, which is why raising cash via Sánchez’s departure is so important to them.



(Corriere dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)