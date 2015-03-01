Fiorentina make decision on Tottenham target Simeone

Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone has attracted interest from the likes of Sevilla, Valencia and Tottenham Hotspur, but the Viola are reluctant to sell him having only signed him last summer.



The Tuscan club will refuse to sanction his departure this month, regardless of how much money they are offered. However, given that there is such significant interest in him across Europe, Stefano Pioli and his staff are well aware of how difficult it will be to keep him long-term.



Valencia, who have been keen on him for some time, and Sevilla both see him as an ideal player to lead their respective attacks under Marcelino and Vincenzo Montella. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino would love to link up with his compatriot in North London.



According to Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina are holding on tightly to their prized asset as they see him as pivotal in their quest to secure European football ahead of next season.



(Corriere dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)