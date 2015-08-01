Sometimes changing a jersey number is not a simple aesthetic choice, but rather a hidden message that foreshadows market moves, often the prelude to a sale, and may be exactly the case for Nikola Kalinic. The Croatian striker is on his way to Florence, has presented a medical certificate for his late return to the Viola, as he awaits a transfer. Fiorentina has officially announced the numbers for the season 2017/18 and one thing jumps out immediately regarding the change in the Viola #9. Giovanni Simeone gets the traditional number, while Kalinic moves up to #99.

LAST EFFORTS - Corvino does not disregard the possibility of surrendering the Croat to Everton, but the closest team to Kalinic remains Milan. A deal with the player at 3 million EUR per year for four seasons, and 25 million EUR for Fiorentina has already been reported. However, the agreement on payment arrangements is still missing in the negotiations as the Rossoneri are considering the possibility of a 4 million EUR loan with a purchase obligation of another 21 million. The change of number is a clue though, that the Viola are already counting on the upcoming Kalinic departure...