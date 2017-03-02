Fiorentina name their price for top Inter & Juventus target
02 March at 16:05Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi is a top transfer target of both Inter and Juventus as the Italian star is impressing with La Viola having netted 13 goals in 33 appearances so far this season. The talented attacking midfielder is one Italy’s most exciting talents and both Chelsea and Manchester United are said to have set sights on the 23-year-old star.
According to today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via interlive.it) Fiorentina won’t be selling their most shining star for less than € 50 million.
The player, however, is going to begin new contract talks with his club soon and Fiorentina are willing to offer him a contract extension with a release clause which could be set in the region of € 70 million.
Suitors interested in signing the player, however, can try to seal Federico Bernardeschi’s transfer before he signs a contract extension with the club, provided that he will.
Go to comments