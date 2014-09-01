Regarding what has appeared on the ‘Organi di informazione’ in the last few days, ACF Fiorentina has today officially announced that there is no mandate entrusted to any bank for the sale of the company.

It’s been a rocky road for the Della Valle family as Viola owners, with a difficult summer of exits out the transfer door leaving their squad very much in a reconstruction phase. Borja Valero and Vecino moved to Inter, while Bernardeschi moved to Juventus. As is normal when Serie A teams strengthen the giants, fans become angry and confused at leadership. For this reason, the Della Valle family has had to deal with threats to sell the club and explain the decisions made this summer.

With a new stadium proposed and a new season underway, Fiorentina will want to immediately suffocate any negative energy associated with the club. Their quick attention to the bank sale of the club shows just this. Hopefully Stefano Pioli can lead the squad to a few victories to alleviate the pressure from the upper management, otherwise the conflict between the fans and leadership will likely remain...