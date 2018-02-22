Fiorentina: Pioli holds back tears as he pays tribute to Astori in press conference

Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli talked for the first time since Astori’s death today. The Italian tactician held a classic pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s home clash against Benevento.



“I was lucky enough to know him during this month. He was a special person, he was a special captain”, Pioli said.



“He was able to always find the right time and the right way to tell me and his team-mates what he had to. Astori was a generous, positive and unselfish person. Unfortunately I didn’t have time to work for long time with him. I’ll miss him, I miss him every day and I will miss him each time we play. My thoughts are with his family. Davide was a special person and they are special people. I send them a big hug and I hope to meet them soon, I hope tomorrow already. As for Francesca and Vittoria I have no words to explain my feeling. I can only say one thing. We’ll always be here for them.”



“Everybody is suffering. The lads cried and will be crying because Davide was a special person. He was their captain, he was their point of reference. But we know what to do to honour his memory. I like to give the team motivation telling them to train like it was their last training. I didn’t have to say this to Davide and we must do the same now, for us and for him. He taught us many things and we have to follow his example. I believe that the biggest thing Davide left us is a seed. A seed of union, a seed of serenity and passion and love for La Viola. We must protect this seed and make our best to make it thrive for a better future for all of us. All together in remembrance of Davide.”

