Fiorentina, Pioli: 'Inter? There wasn't the right motivation...'

Atalanta took on Fiorentina earlier today as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Here is what Stefano Pioli had to say on the matter as he spoke to Premium Sport: "To go into half-time tied wasn't great since we had many good chances. It wasn't an easy game but we played very well and we could've beat them. I didn't like Milenkovic's first yellow card as he got the ball. It was a physical game as there were many fouls and cards. I think the referee should've left the play go on a little more. I think we have to be more consistent if we are to take that next step. We have been creating a lot of chances but we have to be more clinical in the future. We are young so there is a lot of room for improvements. Inter's locker-room? I don't know, I always gave my all. When the motivation was at a low, it wasn't easy to get the right results. Inter Milan? I never look back and I don't regret anythig. Even so, I am now happy to be at Fiorentina...".