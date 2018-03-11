#Astori, sciarpe e bandiere da tutta Europa sulle cancellate del Franchi il video del nostro inviato [@giacomobrun24] pic.twitter.com/gONV5FW4pv — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 11 marzo 2018

Fiorentina will be playing their first Serie A game since the death of their captain Davide Astori who died in his sleep exactly one week ago. The world of Italian football has been honouring the memory of the former AC Milan and Cagliari midfielder during the last few days and today will – of course – make no exception.Fiorentina play against Benevento at the stadio Artemio Franchi (follow the live updates). The stadium is almost sold out for today’s clash. Both Fiorentina and Benevento will be wearing special shirts dedicated to Astori during the warm-up training and Astori’s brothers Bruno and Marco will be attending the game from the stands close to Fiorentina president, Andre Della Valle.Our reporter in Florence Giacomo Brunetti is at the spot and right below you can see a few pictures from the stadio Franchi where Fiorentina and Benevento will be playing in a few minutes, for the first time without Davide.It’s going to be a moving evening at the Artemio Franchi stadium, an afternoon dedicated to the memory of Davide Astori.