Premier League new boys Brighton & Hove Albion have had a tough start to life in English football’s top-flight and boss Chris Hughton is looking for summer reinforcements. According to Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio however, one player that won’t be heading to The Amex Stadium is Fiorentina striker Kouma Babacar.



Reports from Di Marzio claim that the Tuscan side has rejected a €13M offer from The Seagulls for the 24-year-old Senegalese international despite their recent acquisition of Cyril Thereau from Udinese.



This does not mean to say that the situation may not change by the end of deadline day; Di Marzio also claims that La Viola expect the south-coast club to return with an improved offer.



Babacar has been at the Stadio Artemio Franchi since 2008 after joining as a youngster. Various loan spells over the past five years have seen him plying his trade in the second tier of Italian football but he’s been a regular squad member at Fiorentina since 2014.