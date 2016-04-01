A new club has entered the race for Moussa Dembele’ of Celtic:

The young French sensation filled his boots last season with Celtic, enough to attrack interest from all over the continent.

​Though injuries have conspired to ruin things this season, the former PSG trainee has played well when he’s been able to.

The 21-year-old has netted nine goals in his last ten appearances in all competitions with the Hoops.

Barcelona and Real Madrid also sent scouts to watch him in the Old Firm Derby last season as he helped Celtic beat Rangers 5-1 for the first time in the campaign with an incredible hat-trick.

The 21-year-old is being watched by former club PSG, but Fiorentina - whose sporting director is the wily Pantaleo Corvino - are also interested, according to La Nazione.

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have also been known to take an interest in the striker, while Brighton were rumoured to be ready to make an offer this winter.