Fiorentina set to make Barcelona winger move permanent
03 February at 22:30Fiorentina are willing to make Cristian Tello’s move permanent. The Spanish winger has put down some convincing performances for the Serie A side so far this season and La Viola are willing to make his move permanent, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ViolaNews).
Tello moved from Porto to Fiorentina one year ago in a six-month loan deal. The player had been struggling with game time in Portugal but recovered his best form in Tuscany so much so La Viola decided to sign him on loan with option to buy from Barcelona last summer.
After a difficult start to the season, Tello is now delivering convincing performances and La Viola are set to sign him from the LaLiga giants for € 6 million.
The blaugrana also have a € 9.5 million buy-back clause which they can decide to activate, regardless Fiorentina decision to sign the player on a permanent deal. The blaugrana, however, are not interested – at least at the moment – to take the player back to Spain.
