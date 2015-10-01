Fiorentina, Simeone is arriving to undergo his medicals
16 August at 20:05Fiorentina are set to lose Nikola Kalinic to Milan as they will be replacing him with Genoa's Giovanni Simeone. Similar to the Kalinic-Milan deal it took a long time for Simeone to join Fiorentina but a deal is now in place. Simeone Junior is arriving in Florence as we speak as he will then undergo his medicals.
LA VIOLA'S NEW STRIKER - Stefano Pioli is set to welcome a new striker as Cholito Simeone joins his club. The soon to be ex-Genoa striker had a solid season last year as he scored 12 goals in 31 appearances for the club. He is now ready to be an important piece in Pioli's team as Fiorentina have made numerous changes this past off-season. According to PianetaGenoa1993, Simeone will cost Fiorentina 18 million euros as the player did not take part in recent training sessions with Genoa. He should be a nice fit for them as he can still grow a lot...
