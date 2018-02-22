Fiorentina lead by 14 wins to seven in the head-to-head against SPAL in Serie A, with 12 draws so far.



SPAL have won only twice so far away to Florence, with nine home wins for the Viola.



Fiorentina have won their last six league games, their best run since 1959/60 when they set their all-time record of eight straight wins.



SPAL have drawn four Serie A games in a row for the first time since 1955 – they’ve never shared five consecutive draws so far in the top-flight.



SPAL are unbeaten in their last six fixtures, collecting 10 points – they had taken only two points from the previous seven Serie A games.



SPAL have conceded nine goals in the opening 15 minutes of play – a negative record in this competition.



SPAL have scored the joint-most goals following a free-kick situation (six, like Atalanta), but have also conceded the most from indirect free-kicks (also six).