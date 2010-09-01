Mauro Zarate is very close to joining Watford, according to the latest reports.

Sky Sport Italia confirm (via the Guardian) that the Fiorentina man has undergone a medical, and that the completion of the £2.4 million deal is imminent.

Having only played 276 minutes this season, Zarate is frustrated at his lack of playing time, having mostly been restricted to a secondary role.

The Viola themselves are still worried about being light up front, even with striker Nikola Kalinic rejecting the advances of

Zarate has notched four goals and one assist in nine appearances this season so far this season.

The former Lazio star has declined massively since his first loan spell at the Olimpico, where had a season as a bona fide star.

The 29-year striker recently revealed that he wanted to play more:

Watford had made contact with the 29-year-old striker's entourage.

The 29-year striker recently revealed that he wanted to play more:

"I want to try to play more, and to help the team to earn more points. I can be a starter, and I demonstrated it last year. If you play since the first minute, you have more possibilities to prove what you can do."