It’s been a seemingly lengthy spell on the sidelines for Fiorentina midfielder Riccardo Saponara. The upcoming match against rivals Juventus at Allianz Stadium could likely be the first time this season that Saponara gets the call. The tricky creative midfielder has been recovering from an ankle injury and played for the Viola Primavera squad in recent days.

Saponara’s return to Fiorentina could potentially give them the lift they need, as they try to find from under new coach Stefano Pioli, who will be more than happy to recover one of the pieces to his puzzle. After the departures of Borja Valero and Vecino from the center of the Viola midfield, the reintroduction of Saponara could be decisive. He has been working per normal with the rest of his teammates today, and could be ready for the trip to Turin to play against Juventus.