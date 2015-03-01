Fiorentina midfield star Milan Badelj will look to sign for a Champions League club, if he does leave the La Viola in the near future.

The 28-year-old Croatian has become an important part of the Fiorentina side since he joined from Hamburg in 2014. He has made 15 appearances in the Serie A this season, finding the back of the net once.

With his contract set to run out in June and him stalling on contract talks with Fiorentina, Badelj has interested clubs such as AC Milan, Roma and Premier League giants Tottenham too. Corriere dello Sport say that wants to take advantage of playing for Croatia in next year’s World Cup in Russia by playing for a club that could guarantee him Champions League football next season.

It seems unlikely that the former Hamburg man leaves in January. While Fiorentina know that they will get some fee if he is sold in January, as compared to how he will leave for free in the summer, La Viola are aware of the fact that it will be tough to find possible replacements for Badelj in the winter transfer window.

Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)