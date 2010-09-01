Fiorentina striker has secret Watford medical, announcement imminent

Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate is set to complete a move to Watford as the former West Ham flop has already completed secret medical with the Premier League club. Walter Mazzarri is a long-time admirer of Zarate and has decided to take him back to England after his not unforgettable spell (to say the least) in East London where he played two short spells in 2014 and 2015 scoring seven goals in 29 appearances.



Zarate, 29, has never worked with Walter Mazzarri in his career, although the duo came close to meeting each other at Inter. Zarate left the nerazzurri in summer 2013, just a few months before the arrival of the Italian tactician on the bench of the Serie A giants.



​Watford are expected to announced the arrival of Zarate by the next 48 hours. The Argentinian hit-man is set to leave Fiorentina after one year spent in Tuscany where he has scored seven goals in 26 appearances.

