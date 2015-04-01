Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic announces Fiorentina stay amid China rumours

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic has announced that he won’t be leaving the Serie A side in the current transfer window. The Croatian star had been linked with joining Tinajin Quanjian in the winter transfer window but the player has announced that he won’t be moving to China.



Kalinic, a former Blackburn striker, had been offered a four-year, € 10 million-a-year deal, whilst the Chinese club was rumoured to have put on the table € 38 million for Fiorentina.



The striker has announced his decision with an interview with Sportske Novosti: “I’m staying at Fiorentina and it’s my decision”, the striker has told the Croat news outlet.



“There has been lot of pressure on me of late, everybody was pushing me to China, but not Fiorentina nor their fans. When I received the offer I did consider it, but I’ve never said that I’d have left the club. I don’t even know how much money they did offer Fiorentina, nor I’ve ever met any representative on Tianjin.”



“I’m staying at Fiorentina and that’s my final decision.”

