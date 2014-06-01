Fiorentina are clinging on to Croatian midfielder Milan Badelj but if the 27-year-old does jump ship to head to AC Milan as expected, La Viola already has a replacement lined up.



According to Tuttosport, Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson is the man Sporting Director Pantaleo Corvino sees as the man to fill the void. The 31-year-old Swedish international is out of contract with the Black Cats at the end of the current campaign and with the club looking like one of the favourites to lose their Premier League status this season, a switch to Serie A could look quite appealing.



Larsson has been in the North-East since 2011 and has made over 150 appearances for the wearsiders. He’s also an international regular for his country and is closing in on 100 appearances after making his full international debut in 2008.

Corvino will now assess the situation with Badelj, who has expressed a desire to leave Tuscany, before making further advances in regards to the Sunderland man.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler