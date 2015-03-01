In what is sure to be a firecracker of a game at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence of Friday night, one of La Viola’s former heroes can expect a special sort of welcome, as he returns with his new employers Juventus.



The player in question of course is Federico Bernardeschi, once idolised on the Curva Fiesole, now despised after making the switch to Turin last summer.



The 23-year-old is in good company however; the two teams having been bitter rivals since the legendary Roberto Baggio swapped Tuscany for Turin almost 30 years ago.



Bernardeschi’s departure from Fiorentina was messy; protracted talks over a new contract at La Viola looked likely at first, before the champions headed south with an offer (€40M) the club just could not refuse.



To be fair to the player, he has had to be patient to get his chance in Massimo Allegri’s side, but now he’s become a first-team regular, having started six of his side’s last seven Serie A matches.