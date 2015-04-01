The case of Chiesa separates Florence and Naples. This morning, chairman of the Partenopeo club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, had issued statements to Ansa in which, among other things, he admitted his strong interest in the Viola winger, for which he had also said he’d be "willing to make a sacrifice." The statements were later denied by Napoli, but they still led to an official statement from Fiorentina.

NOT FOR SALE - In an official statement, the Della Valle club officially removed the player’s name from any market rumors: "Regarding the statements made by Ansa by the President of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, ACF Fiorentina points out that they have never discussed the sale of Federico Chiesa for 40 million or other figures, nor have they ever shown the intention to sell the footballer."

THE SITUATION - After the departures of Borja Valero and Bernardeschi, and with that of Kalinic now imminent, Fiorentina has in fact decided to aim strong on the Chiesa, making him a symbol of the club. Not surprisingly, the 19 year old player was chosen as a testimonial for the presentation of the new jersey, and for him the Viola are willing to reject any offer. In addition to Napoli, the player is liked by Inter, and in the last few days there was also a Borussia Dortmund link, as they risks losing Emre Mor and Ousmane Dembelé. But Fiorentina has decided: Chiesa is not for sale. At least for now.