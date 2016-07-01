Fiorentina weighing up move for AC Milan full-back
22 February at 12:30Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino will have a very difficult job on his hands once again this summer, with the Della Valle brothers unwilling to continue investing their own money for the good of the team.
With that in mind, the veteran transfer guru will be forced to look for bargains should he wish to add experienced players to Stefano Pioli’s squad. One name who fits that bill is AC Milan left-back Luca Antonelli, who has received very little playing time this season.
Ricardo Rodríguez is finally showing signs of his best form within Gennaro Gattuso’s preferred 4-3-3 formation, and so the former Genoa man has struggled to secure a starting berth. Indeed, he has only been on the pitch for 543 minutes in all competitions.
The 31-year-old is a concrete option for La Viola come the end of the campaign, as they look to add greater strength and depth to what is a very lean squad.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
