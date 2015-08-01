Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has told reporters that he’s at Anfield for the long haul. The 26-year-old Brazilian, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions this term, told Esporte that he would be at Liverpool for “years to come.”



After the January departure of his friend and countryman Philippe Coutinho, it had been thought that Firmino would also decide to leave Merseyside sooner rather than later, but he told the journal that he is very happy with life in the North-West.



“Liverpool are one of the greats in Europe and being able to be part of the history of such a great club is gratifying to me.



“I work hard every day to give my best and I believe that the fans, the coaching staff and the board recognise my delivery by wearing that shirt.



“I’m very happy here at Liverpool and I do not see myself out of that club for years to come.



“I believe I am living one of the best phases of my career and I owe much to the trust that the club has placed in me from the beginning.”



Firmino’s current deal runs until the summer of 2020 and he signed off by stating that; “I am very happy here at Liverpool and my thinking is to build a history with many victories and titles by that club.”