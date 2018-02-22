Firmino reveals why Liverpool should fear Roma

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino spoke to Brazilian news outlet Globo Esporte, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Salah and the Ballon d'or? I don't know but I surely think he deserves it. He has already scored 40 goals on the season and is doing great. He is a fantastic and very technical player indeed. Roma? Well at this stage, you have to face strong sides in the UEFA Champions league so we will prepare hard to face them. We know that they knocked out FC Barcelona so it won't be easy for us. We know that we will have to do well at home so that we can go there with less stress. Alisson? Who knows, maybe I will score on him! He is playing great which is why he is the starter for Brazil. Have you spoken to him? No not since the draw. Final result? I don't know, I don't like to give out predictions. We have to make the pitch talk...".