Firmino talks about want-away Philippe Coutinho
15 August at 16:15Roberto Firmino has spoken out about the possibility of fellow attacker Philippe Coutinho moving to Barcelona, according to liverpoooloffside.
“I prefer not to think of this,” was teammate and countryman Roberto Firmino’s take when asked about the possibility of Coutinho moving to Spanish side Barcelona, with the talks dominating things for Liverpool as they look to get off to a winning start in the Champions League qualifying round against Hoffenhiem. “It would be awful. He’s a great player but also a great friend to me.”
Barcelona are looking for a star attacker to replacement the almost irreplaceable Brazil international Neymar, who had made a world record breaking 200 million euro move to French side Paris Saint Germain earlier this month.
They see Coutinho has a suitable replacement, with the playmaker even handing in a transfer request. Liverpool, though, have remained clear: their star player is not for sale.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
