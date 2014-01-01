Looking forward to seeing @Aubameyang7 make his debut. Good luck with your Arsenal career pic.twitter.com/GeCBzgI3Ui — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) February 3, 2018

Arsene Wenger has selected Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal’s matchup against Everton tonight and, as such, the newest Gunner is in line to make his debut despite suffering from an illness.Many Arsenal fans are excited to see him don the famed red jersey on the pitch at the Emirates. We’ve all seen the studio pictures of him wearing it for the announcement of his arrival. Now, we’ve got the first picture of it in Arsenal’s dressing room prior to the match, courtesy of ex-Arsenal player Ray Parlour.